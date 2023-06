MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Bierman Family Aquatic Center in Merrill will open for the season on Wednesday, June 14.

The opening was delayed due to repairs and cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

The Aquatic Center will be open Tuesday-Sunday at noon for the remainder of the summer. It’s located at 1100 Marc Drive in Merrill.

