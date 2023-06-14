News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert: 13-year-old missing in Texas

An Amber Alert went out in the Houston region of Texas for Leanna Willis, a missing 13-year-old...
An Amber Alert went out in the Houston region of Texas for Leanna Willis, a missing 13-year-old girl.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Texas Center for the Missing issued an Amber Alert in the Houston region for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The alert was sent on behalf of the Hitchcock Police Department for Leanna Willis. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Bell Street in Hitchcock.

She was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts and slippers. Officials said Leanna was seen getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man who appeared to be 40 to 50 years of age.

There was no other description of the man or the vehicle at this time, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

John Sterling was hit by a foul ball.
‘I took one for the team’: Video shows sportscasting legend bonked by foul ball
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
Volunteers gave blood on World Blood Donor Day
The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin stressed the importance of donors