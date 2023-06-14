News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at the age of 18. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 18-year-old football player in Tennessee has died in an ATV crash.

Panola County authorities say 18-year-old Dion Stutts died in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Tuesday on his family’s property.

WMC reports that Stutts was a senior at Memphis University School, a college-preparatory school for grades 7–12, where he was a standout athlete.

The 18-year-old was also recruited to play football next year for the University of Arkansas.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback,” representatives with the Arkansas Razorbacks shared.

According to Memphis school officials, counselors were on campus on Wednesday to support Stutts’ classmates.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss,” Arkansas Razorbacks representatives shared.

Authorities have not yet released further information regarding the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree
Crib causes fatal injuries to 2-year-old in Iola
Abbyland Foods Inc. found at fault for safety violations following amputation incidents
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Latest News

Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan clears Wisconsin Senate
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report
Strawberry farmer says picking season just around the corner
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold