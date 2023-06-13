News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BABAHOYO, Ecuador (CNN) – Mourners were left stunned when a woman knocked on her coffin during her own wake.

A 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead at a hospital over the weekend after a possible stroke and cardiac arrest.

But during the wake, Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.

She was taken back to the hospital.

Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.
Emergency services arrive at the funeral home to take the woman back to the hospital.(ECUAVISA via CNN Newsource)

Her current condition is unknown.

The Ministry of Public Health said a state investigation is now underway.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Fatal crash generic
Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Traffic alert
Stevens Point Police release list of road closures for U.S. Open

Latest News

A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State.
High-speed chase ends with cars on fire, including police cruisers
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police: assailant stabs 3 to death, steals van and runs down 3 in English city of Nottingham
A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State.
Carjacking report, chase ends with squad cars on fire
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible