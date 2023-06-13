Wisconsin Chevy dealers raise $360K for local youth baseball and softball programs, clinics happening soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin Chevy Dealers’ ongoing commitment to supporting the community has resulted in a total of $360,790 raised since the inception of the program.

Since 2010, 15 participating central Wisconsin Chevy Dealers have been dedicated to raising funds for local baseball and softball youth leagues. This achievement includes contributions towards equipment, donation checks, and successful fundraisers.

Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, president of WI Chevy Dealers, emphasized the positive impact of baseball and softball on youth development, stating, “Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. The 15 dealers that makeup WI Chevy Dealers are proud to partner with Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball and participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in the area.”

As part of their continued efforts, central WI Chevy Dealers is delighted to announce their collaboration with the Chevy Youth Baseball & Softball Program once again this year. Through this partnership, the Wausau Woodchucks Clinics will be brought to the local community, providing invaluable opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and love for the game.

“Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instill in its players,” added Wheeler-Schueller.

The clinics are open to boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 14, as well as special needs participants of all ages. Baseball and softball players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. Participants will be divided into groups and rotate through various stations to learn and enhance essential baseball and softball skills.

To ensure that interested participants have the opportunity to attend the clinics, early registration is encouraged as spots are limited.

Here’s how to secure a spot:

Visit chevy.com/youthsports

Click on the gold “Clinic Registration” box and select “Register Now.”

From the dropdown menu, choose “Wausau.”

Enter the registration password “playball” for free entry into the clinic and click “Submit.”

Complete the registration form and download the waiver. Participants must bring a signed waiver form to the registration table on the day of the clinic in addition to registering online.

For any inquiries or questions regarding the clinics, visit baseball.youthsportsclinics.com/faq or contact John Egnot, the CYB&S coordinator, at 678-852-4781 or at jegnot@gmdealerprograms.com.

Clinic Details:

Thursday, June 15

Time: 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.*

Location: Athletic Park - 324 East Wausau Ave. in Wausau

Friday, June 16

Time: 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.*

Location: Joseph J. Connor Memorial Field - Corner of High School Street & Poplar Street in Almond

Thursday, June 29

Time: 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.*

Location: Hodag Park - 509 Hodag Park Dr. in Rhinelander

Tuesday, July 18

Time: 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.*

Location: Jaycee Ball - Allman St. & Billings Ave. in Medford

*Check-in will begin one hour prior to each clinic.

2023 marks the 18th year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program, which has positively impacted over nine million players since 2006. In 2022 alone, more than 1,200 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country, underscoring the program’s widespread success and significance in fostering youth development.

This clinic series is part of the Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball Program, which has successfully sponsored over 2,200 free baseball clinics for children across the country since 2006. Chevrolet’s unwavering commitment to supporting young athletes underscores their dedication to community development.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.

