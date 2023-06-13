News and First Alert Weather App
Weston Planning Commission approves site plans for temporary Project Timberwolf facility

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Weston Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for a new temporary package distribution center in Weston at a board meeting Monday night.

The project has been fairly secretive so far as to the specifics of what the location is going to become. All that is really known so far is that the current plans, which have now been approved, are for Ambrose Property Group to build a 45-by-30-foot loading tent for their operations beginning in November of this year and being operational by June 2024 or earlier.

Project Timberwolf Site Plan
Project Timberwolf Site Plan(Ambrose Property Group)

The temporary facility will be built apart from the projected main site which would take up around 80,000 square feet once complete.

Project Timberwolf Site Plan
Project Timberwolf Site Plan(Kimley-Horn)

The board has also approved TIF funding, or tax incremental funding, for the project. The funding method uses the increased property and/or sales taxes generated by a new development to finance costs related to that particular development.

Additionally, the use of bike racks and removing some of the concrete islands in the parking lot were the only pieces of the plan that the board asked to be changed on the site plans.

