Weather delays WIAA state baseball tournament

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The state baseball tournament is under a rain delay.

A steady, soaking rain compelled the WIAA to delay the start of the Division 4 semifinal at Fox Cities Stadium until 5:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

The Division 3 semifinals are postponed one day to Wednesday, June 14. Those games, pitting Kiel against St. Croix Falls and Aquinas against Random Lake, will start at 8 a.m.

The WIAA plans to hold the Division 2 semifinals Wednesday at 1 p.m. and the Division 1 semifinals at 6 p.m. The WIAA says the games will start earlier, if possible. The new schedule is posted on the WIAA website.

Hortonville plays Franklin in the Division 1 semifinals, after Stevens Point plays Whitefish Bay.

Denmark is playing Jefferson in the Division 2 semifinals, after St. Thomas More versus Altoona.

Championship games for all of the divisions are still scheduled for Thursday, June 15.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.