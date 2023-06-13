Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East Band Director Rob Perkins has resigned. His resignation was accepted by the Wausau School Board during its meeting on Monday, June 12.

In May, the Wausau School District hired an attorney to review the investigation into Mr. Perkins conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The school district said the search for Mr. Perkins’ replacement will begin right away.

No other information will be released at this time

