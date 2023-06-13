News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns

Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to let Rob Perkins back
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East Band Director Rob Perkins has resigned. His resignation was accepted by the Wausau School Board during its meeting on Monday, June 12.

In May, the Wausau School District hired an attorney to review the investigation into Mr. Perkins conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The school district said the search for Mr. Perkins’ replacement will begin right away.

No other information will be released at this time

