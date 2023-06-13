News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point native Roisin Willis shares her struggles with depression in Instagram Post

Willis finished fourth in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the 800-meters after winning the indoor title
Roisin Willis poses with USA's Juliette Whittaker (right) and Switzerland's Audrey Werro (left)
Roisin Willis poses with USA's Juliette Whittaker (right) and Switzerland's Audrey Werro (left)(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Stanford freshman Roisin Willis shared her story of struggling with depression this season on Instagram after finishing fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the 800-meters.

In the post, Willis shared that she had insomnia in her first couple of months at Stanford, and started to develop pre-race anxiety. That impacted her excitement to race on the track.

“Everyone expected me to be happy but I just felt so drained and all the excitement that I used to have for running, for life, had disappeared,” Willis said in the post. Willis won an indoor individual national title, but says it felt like “nothing.”

The anxiety was worse during the outdoor season, and she’s started to come to terms that she has depression.

“I really wanted to win this weekend,” Willis said in reference to the NCAA Championships. “I thought if I could pull it off, it could make all the pain go away. I wanted to prove that I could beat depression. Unfortunately, I fell short. I gave it my all but it was not my day.”

She hopes sharing her story will help others struggling with depression.

“I’m still going through it and trying to take it one day at a time,” Willis said. “I have faith that things will get better and that the pain will end.”

You can read the full post here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Fatal crash generic
Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree

Latest News

Edgar Baseball
Edgar baseball excited for program’s first-ever trip to state tournament
SPASH baseball celebrates a 6-5 win over Hartford in the Division 1 WIAA State Baseball...
SPASH baseball beats Hartford, advances to state semifinal
Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds logo
Go-ahead grand slam clinches Iola-Scandinavia softball D4 state title over Waterloo, 10-6
Pacelli Cardinals logo.
Pacelli def. Oakfield 9-6 to take home D5 softball championship