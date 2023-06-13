Stevens Point native Roisin Willis shares her struggles with depression in Instagram Post

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Stanford freshman Roisin Willis shared her story of struggling with depression this season on Instagram after finishing fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the 800-meters.

In the post, Willis shared that she had insomnia in her first couple of months at Stanford, and started to develop pre-race anxiety. That impacted her excitement to race on the track.

“Everyone expected me to be happy but I just felt so drained and all the excitement that I used to have for running, for life, had disappeared,” Willis said in the post. Willis won an indoor individual national title, but says it felt like “nothing.”

The anxiety was worse during the outdoor season, and she’s started to come to terms that she has depression.

“I really wanted to win this weekend,” Willis said in reference to the NCAA Championships. “I thought if I could pull it off, it could make all the pain go away. I wanted to prove that I could beat depression. Unfortunately, I fell short. I gave it my all but it was not my day.”

She hopes sharing her story will help others struggling with depression.

“I’m still going through it and trying to take it one day at a time,” Willis said. “I have faith that things will get better and that the pain will end.”

