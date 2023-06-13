Stevens Point to lift overnight parking restrictions for U.S. Senior Open, holiday weekend
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza announced that in conjunction with the USGA Men’s Senior Open and the Independence Day Holiday, the city will be lifting its overnight on-street parking restrictions and non-permitted city lots starting at 12 a.m. on June 26.
On-street overnight parking, in legal parking spots and all non-permitted city lots, will be available for parking.
Normal parking rules will return at 6 a.m. on July 5.
