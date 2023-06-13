REPORT: Former Packer Adrian Amos signs with Jets

NEW YORK, NY. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Adrian Amos has signed with the New York Jets, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Amos becomes the latest Packers player to join the Jets, joining Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. In addition, their former offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett is the Jets offensive coordinator.

The deal is reportedly a one-year deal worth $4 million. Amos played four seasons with the Packers after signing with them in 2019. He had seven interceptions in those four seasons.

