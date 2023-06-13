News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Former Packer Adrian Amos signs with Jets

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Adrian Amos has signed with the New York Jets, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Amos becomes the latest Packers player to join the Jets, joining Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. In addition, their former offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett is the Jets offensive coordinator.

The deal is reportedly a one-year deal worth $4 million. Amos played four seasons with the Packers after signing with them in 2019. He had seven interceptions in those four seasons.

