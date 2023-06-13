News and First Alert Weather App
New developments in downtown Wausau coming sooner than you think

More retail, living and entertainment spaces are included as well as fewer one way streets
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The plans that were once ideas for downtown Wausau are finally developing as this new look for downtown will have a different vibe to it, welcoming both younger and older crowds.

The Children’s Imaginarium is set to open on October 1 this year and The Foundry on 3rd is set to break ground in the spring of 2024.

There will be less one-way traffic on Washington and 3rd with 78 ft wide streets meaning more space for dining areas, a beer garden, bike traffic, trees, and green spaces. Businesses are already being considered for the Foundry on the 3rd, with a goal to stay local.

Now it’s a competition for who has the best qualifications.

“We forward those folks on that have an interest. We forward them to T. Wall and Associates, the developer of Foundry on 3rd, and then they engage with them to determine whether they’ll be available to put a retail space,” said Dave Eckmann, president of Wausau Opportunity Zone Inc.

“A downtown environment for the next generation, but I’ll tell you the boomer retirement generation is also looking at this as an opportunity to move out of their homes to free up homes for younger families,” Eckmann added.

The business in the new facility could be a familiar face or something Wausau hasn’t seen before.

“Absolutely, because you have to be present in terms of where your customer base is going to and you’re starting to see that with dining establishments,” said Eckmann.

Dave Eckmann told Channel Seven these deadlines could change based on how the economy is going and ideas may need a second look, but these developments will happen.

