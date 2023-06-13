Marathon County Public Library program bringing reading to community’s

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Families looking to get out to enjoy the city parks in Wausau, while also doing activities with their kids will have several chances this summer.

Twice a month, the Marathon County Public Library has scheduled stops at Wausau parks for families to get outdoors and enjoy summer all while learning something new. They’ll get a passport and a stamp each time they attend storytime. There are five events left, and staff are happy with the turnout so far.

“The first one had over 90 people come and the second one had almost 40 people,” she says the event is more than just reading books to the community,” said Rose DeHut, Library Specialist at Marathon County Public Library.

“Reading really impacts so many other learning capabilities for the child as they go and grow throughout their education. And so, we offer this program as an opportunity for kids to come on in and hear a story being told to expose them to the illustrations in the story,” said DeHut. The passport is a cool way for readers to keep track of all the parks they have been to. Each month’s stamp is different relating to the different themes of each visit. “We read about some cows because it’s June, we’re celebrating dairy month. So, I gave each child a cow stamp, which is fun,” said DeHut.

Summer reading time is all about community for the library.

“So we want to offer those opportunities to bring them into the library. We still have our family story times taking place in the library as well, but then these extra programs to really bring them out in the community,” said DeHut.

Families can also pick up an activity book to keep kids busy at home.

“it’s just a really great opportunity for families to come with all ages to hear the stories, sing the songs, and interact with other kids and also enjoy the beautiful parks that we have throughout the county,” said DeHut.

