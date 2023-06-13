Man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot scheduled to return to court

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The 27-year-old Woodruff man accused of firing a gun in a business parking lot is scheduled to learn Tuesday if his case will head to trial.

Andrew Geisler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Minocqua Police Department responded to Walmart on May 21 for the report of a shooting.

Geisler remains in the Oneida County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

No one was injured. Authorities said Geisler was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located in Woodruff. Police said it was a domestic incident.

Court document says the victim’s vehicle had damage from bullets.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Oneida County.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.