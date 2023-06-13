First responders train on electric vehicle dangers in Wood County

BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - Roughly 100 first responders were on hand in Wood County to take part in an electric vehicle training on Monday.

Electric vehicles are different than gasoline-run vehicles in how they should be maintained.

President of EV Safe Michael Klimkosky said understanding the warning signs of when a vehicle is getting ready to catch fire is vital.

“Once a fire has started on an electric vehicle, especially around the lithium-ion high voltage battery pack, in a lot of cases it is extremely difficult to put out.”

It’s why training scenarios like this are important for the 18 central Wisconsin agencies who took part.

“Most electric vehicles have multiple voltage systems in them. There’s a low voltage system and high voltage system,” said Robert Piatt, Grand Rapids fire chief.

“What we actually recommend in many cases is take a defensive posture and let the vehicle burn itself out,” added Klimkosky.

Knowing where to spray water on EVs is much different than standard vehicles.

Chief Piatt added that the amount of water used between the two is enormous.

“The average vehicle fire, we could get by with five to 700 gallons of water and some foam to put it out. These electrical vehicles you will burn at least seven to 8,000 gallons of water,” said Chief Piatt.

Once the fire is out, experts recommend towing the vehicle to a concrete bunker.

“In the event that it does ignite, it won’t be in harm’s way for other structures and vehicles,” Klimkosky added.

