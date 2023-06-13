News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First responders train on electric vehicle dangers in Wood County

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRON, Wis. (WSAW) - Roughly 100 first responders were on hand in Wood County to take part in an electric vehicle training on Monday.

Electric vehicles are different than gasoline-run vehicles in how they should be maintained.

President of EV Safe Michael Klimkosky said understanding the warning signs of when a vehicle is getting ready to catch fire is vital.

“Once a fire has started on an electric vehicle, especially around the lithium-ion high voltage battery pack, in a lot of cases it is extremely difficult to put out.”

It’s why training scenarios like this are important for the 18 central Wisconsin agencies who took part.

“Most electric vehicles have multiple voltage systems in them. There’s a low voltage system and high voltage system,” said Robert Piatt, Grand Rapids fire chief.

“What we actually recommend in many cases is take a defensive posture and let the vehicle burn itself out,” added Klimkosky.

Knowing where to spray water on EVs is much different than standard vehicles.

Chief Piatt added that the amount of water used between the two is enormous.

“The average vehicle fire, we could get by with five to 700 gallons of water and some foam to put it out. These electrical vehicles you will burn at least seven to 8,000 gallons of water,” said Chief Piatt.

Once the fire is out, experts recommend towing the vehicle to a concrete bunker.

“In the event that it does ignite, it won’t be in harm’s way for other structures and vehicles,” Klimkosky added.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Fatal crash generic
Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar
Frost Advisory
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost is possible early Monday morning
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
1 killed in Waushara County crash

Latest News

Dealing with electric car fires
Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns
The Foundry on 3rd in downtown Wausau.
New developments in downtown Wausau coming sooner than you think