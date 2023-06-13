First Alert Weather: Rainy & widespread Tuesday, possibly stormy Wednesday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to grab the umbrella--widespread rain to fall over much of North-Central Wisconsin Tuesday.

A low pressure system out east continues to allow for rain to flow in. Scattered to widespread rain will fall during the morning commute hours Tuesday, with the heaviest rain accumulating during this time.

Some breaks in rainfall possible, but rain likely to continue for the second half of the day, gradually tapering off late afternoon or evening, likely becoming scattered.

Precipitation will keep our high temperatures running below normal and cool, around the mid-60s. Additional rain accumulations Tuesday up to a half inch.

A spike in our high temperatures expected mid-week, rising slightly above normal in the low 80s starting Wednesday. A cold front filters in during the afternoon and evening hours, which could trigger another round for showers and storms. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible late afternoon or evening. Some thunderstorms could become strong.

Highs to remain consistent in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through the upcoming week. Likely drier by Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A chance for rain to pop up at some point during the weekend.

