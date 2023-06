IOLA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of 2-year-old child.

According to WLUK-TV, the toddler became trapped between their crib slats and the corner of the crib. It happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. at a home in Iola.

The child was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

