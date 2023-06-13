News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Fatal crash generic
Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Craig Gornjak booking photo
Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
Businesses prepared for influx of customers during U.S. Senior Open
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia