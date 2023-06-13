News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree

Craig Gornjak booking photo
Craig Gornjak booking photo(Adams County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Arkdale man is facing several criminal charges after investigators said he is the suspect in a theft and vandalism spree.

On the morning of June 6, deputies responded to an area of State Highway 13 in the town of Dell Prairie for a vehicle in the ditch. A short time later, dispatch received a call from Holiday Shores Campground reporting that the driver of the vehicle that was found in the ditch was also involved in the theft of two golf carts and other items for their property.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported one of the golf carts was found in the middle of River Road. The second golf cart was later located at Holiday Shores Campground. Several stolen items were located in the vehicle that was abandoned on State Highway 13.

Investigators identified the suspect as Craig Gornjak. He was located around 3 p.m. at Holiday Shores Campground with one of the two golf carts that were reported stolen from Chula Vista Resort.

Gornjak remains in the Adams County Jail on a probation hold.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country singer Jimmie Allen dropped from label, removed from Wisconsin Valley Fair schedule
Fatal crash generic
Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar
KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Asian American Leaders in Wausau say they are outraged about the School District’s decision to...
Wausau East band director Perkins resigns
Drought conditions in part of North Central Wisconsin. Most are abnormally dry while some are...
North Central Wisconsin seeing abnormally dry conditions

Latest News

Lac du Flambeau
Town of Lac du Flambeau pays tribe $22K to keep roads open for another month
Andrew Geisler, 27
Man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot scheduled to return to court
2022 Cranberry Blossom Festival Parade.
Wisconsin Rapids to host Cranberry Blossom Festival June 15–18
The next Storytime is Monday, June 26 at Brockmeyer Park.
Marathon County Public Library program bringing reading to community’s