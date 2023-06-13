Arkdale man facing several charges in campground crime spree

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old Arkdale man is facing several criminal charges after investigators said he is the suspect in a theft and vandalism spree.

On the morning of June 6, deputies responded to an area of State Highway 13 in the town of Dell Prairie for a vehicle in the ditch. A short time later, dispatch received a call from Holiday Shores Campground reporting that the driver of the vehicle that was found in the ditch was also involved in the theft of two golf carts and other items for their property.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported one of the golf carts was found in the middle of River Road. The second golf cart was later located at Holiday Shores Campground. Several stolen items were located in the vehicle that was abandoned on State Highway 13.

Investigators identified the suspect as Craig Gornjak. He was located around 3 p.m. at Holiday Shores Campground with one of the two golf carts that were reported stolen from Chula Vista Resort.

Gornjak remains in the Adams County Jail on a probation hold.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.