Wisconsin lawmakers introduce new gun violence prevention bills

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) joined her Democratic colleagues Monday along with Attorney General Kaul and community advocates to introduce three gun safety proposals.

“Every individual deserves to be free from gun violence, regardless of where they live, work, and play. However, this is not a reality for too many people across our country and in our own state. There have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. While this is absolutely shameful, we must also not forget that suicides have long accounted for more than half of gun deaths in the United States,” said Sen. Agard.

“The legislation introduced today would close the background check loophole, establish Extreme Risk Protection Orders, and make gun safes, barrel locks, and trigger locks sales tax exempt to encourage safe and responsible storage of firearms,” continued Sen. Agard.

Extreme Risk Protection Orders, or ERPOs, are also known as “red flag laws” that allow families and law enforcement to prevent gun violence by temporarily restricting access to guns for individuals who are at an elevated risk of harming themselves and/or others.

“Wisconsin families deserve the peace of mind that they and their loved ones are safe at home, at school, or out in the community,” said Representative Lisa Subeck (D-Madison). “Gun violence and accidental shootings continue to pose serious public health and safety risks. Our ‘Gun Safe Summer’ legislation addresses these dangers through reasonable, common sense measures that deserve bipartisan support.”

Current law provides that a federally licensed firearms dealer may not transfer a handgun after a sale until the dealer has performed a background check on the prospective transferee to determine if he or she is prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.

This bill generally prohibits any person from transferring any firearm, including the frame or receiver of a firearm, unless the transfer occurs through a federally licensed firearms dealer and involves a background check of the prospective transferee.

However, there would be exceptions to that prohibition including a transfer to a firearms dealer or to a law enforcement or armed services agency, a transfer of a firearm classified as antique, or a transfer that is by gift, bequest, or inheritance to a family member.

