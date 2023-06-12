News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Night Market begins Thursday, June 15

The new entertainment option will be held the third Thursday of Juene, July and August from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is hosting a new event this summer. Unlike some of the area’s other summer events, the Wausua Night Market will highlight the city’s nightlife.

“We wanted to highlight a variety of different stakeholders within the community. We’re aiming for this event to be a really interesting mix of artists, farmers, bakers, food manufacturers, really highlighting small businesses and vendors in our community,” explained Alison Leahy from the Wausau River District.

The Night Market series will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August.

Vendors will be set up outside on the 400 Block from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Leahy said some of the brick and mortar stores will also have extended hours. The event will feature farmer and artisan vendors, live entertainment, sidewalk cafes, and extended hours from downtown retailers.

