News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Texans adding J.J. Watt to its Ring of Honor

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before an NFL football game against the Oakland...
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston.(Eric Christian Smith | AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Houston Texans will soon pay tribute to former Wisconsin Badgers star J.J. Watt with one of its biggest honors. On October 1, the team where the Pewaukee-native became a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer will elevate their former defensive end to its Ring of Honor.

On Monday, the Texans website turned into a J.J. Watt extravaganza, topped with a message from #99, “Let’s get back together, H-Town” as well as multiple articles including other tributes to him as well as a retrospective of his career.

In a statement announcing Watt would be added to the Ring of Honor, team owner Janice McNair, her son Cal McNair, and his wife Hannah Hartland pointed out that Watt is just the third name added, and just the second former player. Watt joins team founder Robert McNair and former wide receiver Andre Johnson.

“Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston,” they said. “He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston’s heart and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, Watt spent a decade in Houston, terrorizing offenses with the power athleticism that earned him three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards. In one of those years (2014), he finished second in the AP MVP voting, losing out to then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Even bigger than that, Watt was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 after raising more than $41 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the team recounted, describing Watt as “an unwavering fixture of hope” in the storm’s aftermath.

He capped his career with two years with the Arizona Cardinals. By the time he retired, Watt had recorded 586 combined tackles and 114.5 sacks across 151 games.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Frost Advisory
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost is possible early Monday morning
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
First Annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run
Motorcyclists travel across the state for the first annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run
136 cars were shown at at the fundraiser for Marathon County Humane Society. Pets could be...
O’Malley hosts free car show and pet fundraiser

Latest News

Traffic alert
Stevens Point Police release list of road closures for U.S. Open
Children’s Imaginarium Making Headway to Open in the Fall
New timelines announced for downtown redevelopment project
1 killed in Waushara County crash
The Wausau River District is hosting a new summer Night Market series on the third Thursday...
Wausau Night Market begins Thursday, June 15