News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KISS will play on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway
KISS concert in Crandon confirmed; tickets on sale starting June 17
Frost Advisory
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost is possible early Monday morning
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan
First Annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run
Motorcyclists travel across the state for the first annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run
1 killed in Waushara County crash

Latest News

Proposed legislation would keep AM radio in vehicles
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce new gun violence prevention bills
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness