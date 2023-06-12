Stevens Point Police release list of road closures for U.S. Open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has announced road closures that will take effect on June 26. The closures will coincide with the U.S. Senior Open Championship at Sentryworld.

The championship is expected to draw more than 75,000 fans to Stevens Point.

From June 26 to July 2, North Point Drive between Divsion Street and Wilshire Blvd; Michigan Avenue N. between Norht Point Drive and Eagle Summit; Michigan Avenue N. between North Point Drive and Maria Drive and Maria Drive between Illinois Avenue and Michigan Avenue will be closed.

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open is expected to have a more than $20 million local economic impact, benefiting Stevens Point, Portage County, and the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.