SPASH baseball beats Hartford, advances to state semifinal

SPASH baseball celebrates a 6-5 win over Hartford in the Division 1 WIAA State Baseball quarterfinals.
SPASH baseball celebrates a 6-5 win over Hartford in the Division 1 WIAA State Baseball quarterfinals.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH baseball hung on to beat Hartford 6-5 in the state quarterfinal and advance to the state semifinal in Division I on Monday.

The win marks the Panthers’ first at the state tournament since 2013, when they finished runner-up in the state tournament. It’s their first appearance at state since 2014, and the 16th in school history.

SPASH was the top seed, playing as the home team against the Orioles. able to claim a 4-0 in the first inning before Hartford quickly erased the lead in the second inning.

The Panthers offense went to work in the third inning again, with Deacan Koback and Ben Fonti each driving in a run in the third inning to take a 6-4 lead. Hartford’s Carter Kutz cut the deficit to one with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Kutz hit for the cycle in the game.

Ty Rechner limited the damage from there, closing out the game with a strikeout as the Panthers win 6-5.

SPASH will now play Whitefish Bay on Wednesday at 2:30 pm in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to the state title game.

