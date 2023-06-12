North Central Wisconsin seeing abnormally dry conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parts of north central Wisconsin are experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Marathon County had the 13th driest May on record. It was the 6th driest in Lincoln County. In Wood County, it was the 32nd driest on record, and Portage, the 18th driest May and the conditions have worsened there. Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids are in total drought. Northeast Wisconsin is also experiencing abnormally dry conditions. One farmer says the conditions are making a huge difference in his crops.

“The animals don’t like the heat. The animals like to stay on a certain diet. They don’t like it to swing up and down because it really takes a lot out of their systems. Heat is hard on them,” said farmer Mark Shillcox.

Mark says the rain coming can make the conditions better but will probably not end it. For more information on keeping up with dry conditions and drought conditions, you can go to drought.gov and choose your state or zip code.

To visit drought.gov click here

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.