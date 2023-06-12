New timelines announced for downtown redevelopment project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. has released more details about a development project at the former Wausau Center Mall site.

Most notably, will be street construction projects that will make the area more accessible. N. 2nd Street from Washington Street to Forest Street will be extended. Currently N. 2nd Street ends at Jefferson Street. And Third Street will be extended to the south to meet Jackson Street. The streets will include parking, bike traffic, and sidewalks.

On Monday, a timeline was also released for The Foundry on 3rd. Planner said the multi-family/commercial building, will move its groundbreaking to the spring of 2024. Precipitating this delay are the increased cost of construction materials, escalating interest rates, and extended time investors require to make decisions.

The Children’s Imaginarium is scheduled to open on Oct. 1. The STEM-focused children’s museum has been under construction for several months at the site of the former Wausau Center Mall this fall. It will share a wall and a façade with HOM Furniture.

“We are well on our way toward implementing our vision for a vibrant downtown Wausau,” said David Eckmann, President of Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. “Since day one, we have seen that the promise of this project will make Wausau a premier destination in central Wisconsin for talent attraction, retention, and economic development. The ripple effect of this project will transform our area. Wausau’s future is bright.”

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. or WOZ was created to guide the redevelopment of the downtown mall project. It will also work alongside business and community leaders to move the project forward.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.