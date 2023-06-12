Man, 18 died of injuries following crash near Edgar

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an 18-year-old who died as a result of a traffic crash near Edgar.

The crash happened June 8 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway N and Aspen Drive in the town of Wien. Investigators said Samuel Cruz Castro, 18, of Colby died of his injuries on June 11.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Edger Police Department, Edger EMS, and the Marathon County Communications Center.

