Kronenwetter to host free outdoor movie nights beginning June 15

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Fill your movie nights this summer with stars and the outdoors at the Village of Kronenwetter’s Movies Under the Stars event series.

The series kicks off Thursday, June 15, with the movie A Dog’s Journey. Bring your kids, chairs, blankets, snacks, and bug spray, and head to Towering Pines Park in Kronenwetter.

It is best to show up early around 6:30 p.m. to get a good seat. The movies begin at dusk which is around 8:45 p.m.

The event series schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 15 – A Dog’s Journey at Towering Pines Park. The event is sponsored by On Q Solutions and donations go toward the Women’s Community.

Thursday, July 13 – Minions: The Rise of Gru at Buska Park. The event is sponsored by TDS and donations go toward Peyton’s Promise.

Thursday, August 10 – Encanto at Friendship Park. The event is sponsored by TDS and donations go toward Peyton’s Promise.

This year, the village is teaming up with the Women’s Community in Wausau, an organization that offers services and resources to people in Central Wisconsin affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

“We are excited to add an opportunity for residents to contribute to great area non-profit organizations this year,” said Planning Technician William Gau. “We hope to make a huge dent in their food needs.”

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to replenish the organization’s depleting pantry. Find their wish list at http://womenscommunity.org/ways-to-help/wish-list/

The event is FREE and open to the public. Rocky Rococo’s Pizza and Pasta, Moua Foods, Ka Yeng Yang and Em’s Lems will be on site offering food and drink options for attendees. On Q Solutions will be selling root beer floats for $3 with all proceeds going to the Women’s Community.

Food donations will be collected for Peyton’s Promise during movie events in July and August. Peyton’s Promise amasses food and then gives it to other local organizations who in turn hand it out to those in need.

