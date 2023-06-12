News and First Alert Weather App
‘Fishing Inspires Special Hearts’ celebrates 5 years of teaching special needs kids how to fish

Kids fishing.
Kids fishing.(Hailey Clevenger WSAW)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Fishing Inspires Special Hearts’ was created in 2019 by the Wright family. Brother and sister duo Travis and Alexis Wright grew up fishing and wanted other kids to have the same experience they did.

“A lot of them don’t get the same opportunities as others to get out and fish, so this gives them that chance to come out and catch some fish,” said Co-founder Travis Wright.

“I am going to be a Special Education Teacher and we’re really big into fishing, Travis more than I, but it’s a family passion, so we decided we would like to combine both of them,” said Co-founder Alexis Wright.

While these kids learn how to fish the volunteers take on new skills too.

“I think that everyone at one point is going to encounter working with a child with a disability and that it’s a really good opportunity to spend a day with them and kind of see how they are and learn what they know and stuff like that because a lot of these kids have a lot to teach us as much as we have a lot to teach them,” said Alexis Wright.

The kids caught around twenty fish. Alexis and Travis Wright hope to keep growing the event. A goal of theirs is to travel state-wide to teach special needs kids how to fish.

