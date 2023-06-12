First Alert Weather: Several chances for rain & storms on tap this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Feeling cool at the start of the work week with probable rain chances. Chances for rain increases Monday, turning widespread for much of Tuesday. A temperature spike by mid-week, with chances for thunderstorms to develop.

Clouds increasing throughout the day Monday, with high temperatures remaining below normal for this time of the year, ranging from the low to upper 60s north to south. Northwest winds continue, and will gust up to 20-25 mph during the afternoon. A low pressure system out east will allow for scattered rain to flow in by the afternoon and evening over North Central Wisconsin. Any rain that does occur on Monday will be periodic. However, heading into the overnight hours, the coverage area for rain increases.

Scattered rain showers Monday afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread rain tries to move in late Monday night (WSAW)

Make sure to have the umbrella handy Tuesday, as much of the day will feature widespread rain showers, plus a few chances for thunderstorms. Precipitation will keep our high temperatures running below normal and cool, around the mid-60s. Much of the morning hours Tuesday to feature widespread rain, with a few spots possibly seeing a thunderstorm or two. Rain will gradually clear the region during the mid-afternoon or evening hours. Total rain accumulations from Monday through Tuesday up to three-quarters of an inch.

Scattered to widespread rain over portions of North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Total rain accumulations up to a half inch (WSAW)

A warm front arrives mid-week, which will cause a spike in our high temperatures, slightly above normal in the low 80s starting Wednesday. A cold front filters in during the afternoon and evening hours, which could trigger another round for showers and storms. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible late afternoon or evening. Some thunderstorms could become strong.

Highs to remain consistent in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday through the upcoming week. Likely drier by Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A chance for rain Friday evening, with greater chances likely Saturday.

