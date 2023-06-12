Edgar baseball excited for program’s first-ever trip to state tournament

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar baseball will make their program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament on Tuesday, and the team could not be more excited.

“It’s going to be breathtaking,” senior Brady Stencil said about Fox Cities Stadium. “I never went down there to watch any other high school games down there, but looking online, it looks pretty cool.”

The Wildcats will get a chance to play at Fox Cities Stadium in Little Chute for the first time ever on Tuesday when they open their tournament as a three-seed against the two-seeded Ithaca Bulldogs.

Edgar has a long athletic history in sports like football, volleyball and made recent trips to state in softball and boys basketball. But baseball had never reached this point in their history until now.

“To finally break the ice. We do it all the time in any other sport, but for the first time, for baseball,” Stencil said. “It’s pretty cool.”

The Wildcats were one win away from a trip to state two seasons ago in 2021 when they fell in the sectional final. Still, head coach Connor Handrick knew they had the potential in them.

“Every year, I’ve bene the head coach for a few years now. You tell the teams like, ‘we can do it. This can be the first team that makes it to the state tournament,’” Handrick said. “Sometimes, you get a little reservation at first knowing that it’s never been done before. To finally break through and get there, I think it’s a huge weight off everyone’s back and shoulders.”

But while the field will be breathtaking to take in, the Wildcats will be aiming to make their stay in Little Chute a long stay, not a short one.

“No one’s really been saying we’re just happy to be there,” sophomore Jase Apfelbeck said. “We’re more determined, we’re going to get more hardware. Instead of just saying we’re happy to be there, we know what we need to do and we’re going to make it happen.”

Edgar’s game against Ithaca is scheduled to start at 9 am on Tuesday morning. If they win, the state title game is set for 9 am on Thursday.

