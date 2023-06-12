News and First Alert Weather App
1 killed in Waushara County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in the town of Hancock.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 10 on 4th Avenue north of Buttercup Avenue. Investigators said speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

When crews arrived a vehicle was on fire. The sheriff said a man died as a result of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

