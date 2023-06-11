Volunteer Hamburg Fire Department hosts missing person search training

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Once a person has been deemed missing long enough to be considered a missing person, a search team is formed. Searches can take months, but it’s crucial to find them quickly for higher chances of survival. Saturday’s mock search only took a few hours.

“Only one person knew the exact location of the patient and that was myself and I was not a part of the operations, but we gave him the opportunity to go wherever he wanted,” said Coleton Bloch.

Bloch said a search like this is something he is used to.

“We do get quite a bit of calls in the woods of people from hunting or hiking that are lost or are injured and sometimes we don’t have the best communication with them, cell phone service out here is pretty spotty,” said Bloch.

During the search, Bill Rauen, who volunteered for the role of missing person said he saw the drone fly by, but still the drone could not locate him.

“If you were, if this was a real scenario and you know, and you were alert enough that you knew the drone was looking for you and it missed you that might be a little nerve-racking, you know? For me, I knew it was a practice. I thought, well, maybe, they’ll come back, but they didn’t,” said Bloch.

Bill was found by the on-foot team and they had no K-9 to help track him. His only task was to be a missing person and let the team figure out the rest. Bill said he knew how important it was for them to see what a real search is like.

“Eventually it’s going to happen in reality, it does, so it’s a good deal,” said Rauen.

The Volunteer Hamburg Fire Department was also joined by the Hamburg Fire and EMS Department, Edgar Fire and EMS, Athens Fire and EMS, Wings of Hope in Medford, and Northstar Search and Rescue in South Haven, MN.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.