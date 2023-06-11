Roisin Willis finishes fourth in women’s 800 meter NCAA championship race

Austin, TX. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Roisin Willis caps off her unforgettable freshman year at Stanford by finishing fourth place in the women’s 800 meter NCAA Championship race.

Willis finished with a time of 2:00:91, a personal best. LSU’s Michaela Rose took home the race crown with a time of 1:59:83.

For full results from this weekend’s track and field championships, click here.

