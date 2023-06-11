O’Malley hosts free car show and pet fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau O’Malley hosted a free car show on Saturday. 136 cars were shown at the event, all for a good cause. The goal was to raise money for the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Adoptable pets were there as well as fun for all ages. They had food trucks and music. One event organizer said they raised more than $3,000 for the humane society. Adding the event went even better than planned.

In addition, many bags of dog and cat food were collected for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.