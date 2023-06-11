Motorcyclists travel across the state for the first annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists didn’t let the rain stop them from fundraising for a good cause on Saturday. The first annual Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run for cancer brought out bikers from all across the state who were eager to raise money for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

“Rain or shine we were doing it. It’s for charity,” said Lee Arquette, an employee for Kriete Truck Center in Racine.

Twenty motorcyclists stopped at 10 locations throughout Wisconsin for the Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run.

“We started in Racine. We went from Milwaukee to Fon Du Lac, from Sheyboygen to Green Bay,” said Arquette.

On Saturday the bikers rode from Tomahawk to Kriete Truck Center in Stevens Point during their journey for a cause.

“The theme was that at every location we take donations,” said Jeff Fish, an employee for Kriete Truck Center in Race. “It’s a non-sanctioned event so our owner is very charismatic and donates a lot to Lombardi so we wanted to do something that helps him support the Lombardi Foundation.”

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation helps to prevent, fund research, and find a cure for cancer.

“All the riders and their passengers donated, said Arquette. “And then we had raffles at each location.”

The bikers were helping to fight a disease that can impact anyone.

“My wife is fighting cancer right now,” said Fish. “Everybody needs to chip in. I mean it’s something that, it’s a huge expense. Firsthand I know that. And it helps them get better strides to help cure it.”

“All of us know somebody. Cancer has touched everybody,” said Arquette.

Although this is only the first year of the Kriete Truck Center Rooftop Run, it’s an event they hope to have for the years to come.

“It’s a good thing and we ought to continue good things,” said Arquette.

