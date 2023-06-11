News and First Alert Weather App
Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team rescues him from Lake Michigan

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to South Shore Park and rescued 61-year-old John Swanson. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning.(TMJ4)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tragic accident at the marina Friday night, long-time beloved Bell Ambulance EMT and FTO John Swanson passed away early Saturday morning at St. Luke’s hospital in Milwaukee with his family at his bedside.

The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning, according to WTMJ-TV.

A caller reported hearing a splash and seeing a hat floating on top of the water. Upon initial investigation, law enforcement discovered a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water.

A drone was activated and dive teams went in. Around 11 p.m., officials were able to rescue the man who was then treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“It is with deep sadness and incredibly heavy hearts that we post this,” A Bell Ambulance Facebook post said.

The 61-year-old had been a Bell Ambulance team member since 2007. He leaves behind his wife, son and daughter-in-law, the Facebook post said.

Bell Ambulance EMS said it does have grief and support resources available for its employees.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

