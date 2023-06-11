Madison’s own Steve Stricker wins American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The third and final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge concluded Sunday with Madisonian Steve Stricker as the winner.

He did it!! Your 2023 AmFam Champ! Steve Stricker! @amfamchamp pic.twitter.com/kDlSVC5CJw — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 11, 2023

It seemed as if the stars had aligned for Stricker to come out on top this weekend. In his last three starts prior to this week, Stricker won two PGA Tour Champions Majors and finished tied for second at last week’s Principal Charity Classic.

Stricker started out the tournament on Friday with a record-breaking performance, beating Tiger Woods’ record when he shot a 7-under 65, marking his 53rd consecutive round of par or better in PGA Tour history. Tiger Woods previously held the record with 52.

The Edgerton-native started the final round tied for the lead with Paul Broadhurst. Stricker made five-straight pars until making a birdie on the eighth and ninth holes to take a four-shot lead.

“Today’s win was very special. I had a couple of opportunities the previous years and didn’t finish the job on Sunday,” Stricker said. “It was a difficult day not only with the weather conditions, but just fighting my nerves and the emotions of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison. But I was determined to get it done.”

In the midst of Steve Stricker's celebration, his wife Nicki and daughters Izzi and Bobbi all shared a special moment ❤️@IzziStricker @bobbistrick @amfamchamp pic.twitter.com/JX2UqMfEKX — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 12, 2023

Stricker’s five-stroke victory falls one shy of the largest margin of victory this season, which he owns by way of his six-shot win earlier this year at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

The Charles Schwab Cup leader finished with a 3-under 69, his 55th consecutive round of par or better, to claim a five-stroke win at 18-under 198. Steven Alker and Paul Broadhurst finished tied for second at 13 under.

“This week was not about the golf. It’s all about charity and giving back to our community. We get so much fan support, player support, and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers, over 900 strong. Because of that this one definitely means more than probably any tournament throughout my whole career,” Stricker said.

Two-time AmFam champion Jerry Kelly was on the 18th green cheering Stricker on as he captured the title. Kelly finished 7 under (tied for 7th) while fellow Wisconsin golfers Mario Tiziani and Skip Kendall were among four players who tied for 45th at 1 under.

“I’m still not happy where I finished,” Kelly said. “I left probably five putts short dead in the jaws including a second putt out there as well. But I’m just really happy for Steve and his family and for what they have done for this tournament. It’s pretty awesome to have a tournament in your hometown like this and it’s definitely because of Steve.”

