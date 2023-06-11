First Alert Weather: Much cooler on Sunday, and a chilly start to Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A slow-moving cold pushed through the area on Saturday afternoon into the evening. The cold front also provided showers and storms, mainly along and south of Hwy 29. Many locations that haven’t seen rain in weeks have picked up some nice rain. Behind the cold front will be some much colder air.

Hour-By-Hour Sunday Afternoon (WSAW)

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds and, by the early afternoon, mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be close to ten degrees below average on Sunday afternoon.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WSAW)

Temperatures will fall quickly late Sunday into Monday, and a few locations north of Hwy 64 could start the morning in the upper 30s. The next chance for light rain showers returns to the forecast on Monday afternoon.

Hour-By-Hour Temperatures (WSAW)

