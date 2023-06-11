News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week, more rain on the way

Feeling much cooler Sunday. Additional rounds for rain showers Monday through Tuesday. Highs return to the 80s by mid-week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front which pushed in showers and storms Saturday, sets our temperatures back Sunday and for the first few days of the work week. Additional chances for rain arrives Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Temperatures expected to warm back to the 80s by mid-week.

Temperatures much cooler and below average for the start of the week
Temperatures much cooler and below average for the start of the week(WSAW)

Sunday to start off cloudy and cool. Clouds will gradually clear heading into the afternoon, turning skies mostly sunny. Expect high temperatures to be much cooler, in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Breezy at times with northwest gusts up to 20 mph.

Cooler highs on Sunday, in the mid 60s
Cooler highs on Sunday, in the mid 60s(WSAW)
Breezy at times Sunday
Breezy at times Sunday(WSAW)

Temperatures will cool down overnight, with some lows trying to drop into the 30s, other areas low 40s. Monday will feature sunshine during the morning hours, but scattered rain will begin to move into the region by the afternoon or evening. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Winds to remain breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered rain showers Monday afternoon
Scattered rain showers Monday afternoon(WSAW)
Widespread rain tries to move in late Monday night
Widespread rain tries to move in late Monday night(WSAW)

Rain showers to become scattered or widespread over North Central Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. Rain to continue throughout the morning hours on Tuesday, gradually clearing out of the region during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs slightly warmer, around the mid-70s. Total rain accumulations from Monday through Tuesday up to a half inch.

Scattered to widespread rain over portions of North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning
Scattered to widespread rain over portions of North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning(WSAW)
Scattered rain for some Tuesday night, much rain from earlier mostly cleared out
Scattered rain for some Tuesday night, much rain from earlier mostly cleared out(WSAW)
Total rain accumulations up to a half inch
Total rain accumulations up to a half inch(WSAW)

A few isolated thunderstorms possible mid-week, with temperatures turning warmer by Wednesday, in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responding to fire on Friendship Mound in Adams Co.
KISS is expected to play in Crandon on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway.
KISS tickets not on sale for Crandon, Raceway still finalizing concert details
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
Officer not charged in deadly police shooting in Wood County
Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds logo
Go-ahead grand slam clinches Iola-Scandinavia softball D4 state title over Waterloo, 10-6
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a...
Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand, officials say

Latest News

Hour-By-Hour Sunday Afternoon
First Alert Weather: Much cooler on Sunday, and a chilly start to Monday
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon from Highway 29 on south.
First Alert Weather: Some rainfall possible Saturday, cooler weekend
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast