First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week, more rain on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front which pushed in showers and storms Saturday, sets our temperatures back Sunday and for the first few days of the work week. Additional chances for rain arrives Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Temperatures expected to warm back to the 80s by mid-week.

Temperatures much cooler and below average for the start of the week (WSAW)

Sunday to start off cloudy and cool. Clouds will gradually clear heading into the afternoon, turning skies mostly sunny. Expect high temperatures to be much cooler, in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Breezy at times with northwest gusts up to 20 mph.

Cooler highs on Sunday, in the mid 60s (WSAW)

Breezy at times Sunday (WSAW)

Temperatures will cool down overnight, with some lows trying to drop into the 30s, other areas low 40s. Monday will feature sunshine during the morning hours, but scattered rain will begin to move into the region by the afternoon or evening. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Winds to remain breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered rain showers Monday afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread rain tries to move in late Monday night (WSAW)

Rain showers to become scattered or widespread over North Central Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. Rain to continue throughout the morning hours on Tuesday, gradually clearing out of the region during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs slightly warmer, around the mid-70s. Total rain accumulations from Monday through Tuesday up to a half inch.

Scattered to widespread rain over portions of North Central Wisconsin Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Scattered rain for some Tuesday night, much rain from earlier mostly cleared out (WSAW)

Total rain accumulations up to a half inch (WSAW)

A few isolated thunderstorms possible mid-week, with temperatures turning warmer by Wednesday, in the low to mid-80s.

