First Alert Weather: Cool start to the week, more rain on the way
Feeling much cooler Sunday. Additional rounds for rain showers Monday through Tuesday. Highs return to the 80s by mid-week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front which pushed in showers and storms Saturday, sets our temperatures back Sunday and for the first few days of the work week. Additional chances for rain arrives Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Temperatures expected to warm back to the 80s by mid-week.
Sunday to start off cloudy and cool. Clouds will gradually clear heading into the afternoon, turning skies mostly sunny. Expect high temperatures to be much cooler, in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Breezy at times with northwest gusts up to 20 mph.
Temperatures will cool down overnight, with some lows trying to drop into the 30s, other areas low 40s. Monday will feature sunshine during the morning hours, but scattered rain will begin to move into the region by the afternoon or evening. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Winds to remain breezy out of the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph.
Rain showers to become scattered or widespread over North Central Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday. Rain to continue throughout the morning hours on Tuesday, gradually clearing out of the region during the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs slightly warmer, around the mid-70s. Total rain accumulations from Monday through Tuesday up to a half inch.
A few isolated thunderstorms possible mid-week, with temperatures turning warmer by Wednesday, in the low to mid-80s.
