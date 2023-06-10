News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email

A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman is $1 million richer after a surprise lottery win to end the month of May.

WAVE reports the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the million-dollar jackpot while playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game on May 31.

Her ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, but it did match the other five numbers called for the $1 million prize.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

The woman said she found out she had a winning ticket while looking through her emails and finding a notification from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I literally was like no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman informed her husband about the win and the two confirmed the prize with lottery officials.

After taxes, the lucky winner walked away with a $715,000 check, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The couple said they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews responding to fire on Friendship Mound in Adams Co.
Sportsman's Warehouse holds Grand Opening on June 8
Several new retailers working to call the town of Rib Mountain home
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 32nd Street S. and Airport Ave in Grand Rapids.
Officer not charged in deadly police shooting in Wood County
KISS is expected to play in Crandon on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway.
KISS tickets not on sale for Crandon, Raceway still finalizing concert details
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon from Highway 29 on south.
First Alert Weather: Some rainfall possible Saturday, cooler weekend

Latest News

Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
Children who were stabbed in France no longer in life-threatening condition as suspect is charged
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope Francis takes doctors’ advice to skip Sunday public blessing as he recovers from major surgery
Workers finish tending a street lamp as smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures the view of the...
Canadians fighting wildfires see hope in improving weather conditions