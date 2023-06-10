News and First Alert Weather App
Pacelli def. Oakfield 9-6 to take home D5 softball championship

Pacelli Cardinals logo.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - #1 seed Pacelli paved their way to a D5 championship victory, defeating #3 Oakfield 9-6.

After falling 5-0 through the first inning in their semifinal match vs. McDonnell Catholic, Pacelli got off on the right note this time around with a 7-0 start through two innings. The Cardinals led 8-1 after three innings before the Oaks scored four unanswered runs through the sixth to make it 8-5.

Down just 9-6 to their final out in the 7th, Oakfield’s bases were loaded with a chance to tie or take the lead with a swing of the bat. But, Peyton Mancl struck out Rhyan Vielbig looking to close the door and take home a state title.

Hannah Trzinski allowed four runs (three earned) on the mound but brought in four RBI’s at the plate.

