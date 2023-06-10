News and First Alert Weather App
Multiple crews responding to fire on Friendship Mound in Adams Co.

(Structure fire in Midland)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire on the Friendship Mound in the Village of Preston just north of Adams-Friendship in Adams County.

The Adams County Emergency Management office said that crews are currently trying to put out the fire.

Friendship Mound Fire
Friendship Mound Fire(Google Maps)

There have been no reports on the extent of the damage or if there is anyone in immediate danger. More information will be released when it comes in.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

