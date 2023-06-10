Lamers hosts “Drive a Bus Day” to recruit drivers amid nationwide shortage

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - While the school year has come to a close, the search for bus drivers isn’t going anywhere. Lamer’s Bus Lines in Weston is one of the many companies struggling with a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

“Right now, we are able to keep up with routes, but that’s why we hold these events is to make sure that we are continuously getting people to come in and help our community by getting our kids to school safely,” said Wendi DeMars, HR Safety & Recruiting, Lamers.

Lamers is offering interested candidates a chance to drive a bus. But in order to become a bus driver, it takes more than skill behind the wheel.

“Be able to pass a background check and you have to be able to pass a drug test,” said DeMars. “You need to be 21 years old and you need to be able to get a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). A Class B with a passenger and school bus endorsement.”

With their test rides, Lamers is eager to prove driving a bus isn’t as hard as you may think.

“You can see things, you’re up, you can see everything around you, you have your mirrors,” DeMars added. “It’s just not intimidating.”

Beyond driving and helping your community, becoming a bus driver has plenty of perks.

“Come and drive a bus!” said DeMars. “You will love it. You get your days off, you’ll get your summers off, you go to school when the kids go to school.”

You can even take your kids on the bus with you so you don’t have to pay for daycare.

Lamers is always hiring and can come in any time to apply and interview. To learn more, click here.

