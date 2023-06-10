Go-ahead grand slam clinches Iola-Scandinavia softball D4 state title over Waterloo, 10-6

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After being down 6-3 in their final frame, Iola-Scandinavia pulled off a miraculous seven-run seventh inning to win the D4 softball state championship, 10-6.

In the top of the seventh with one out, the Thunderbirds cut their deficit to one on a fielder’s choice and error. Jaelyn Sivertson then hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at six. With their bases loaded and one out remaining, Brooklyn Berrens cleared the bases with a grand slam to give Iola-Scandinavia a 10-6 lead.

The following frame, Maddie Much ended it all and completed the Thunderbirds miracle comeback, giving Iola-Scandinavia an improbable state title victory.

