Go-ahead grand slam clinches Iola-Scandinavia softball D4 state title over Waterloo, 10-6

Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds logo(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After being down 6-3 in their final frame, Iola-Scandinavia pulled off a miraculous seven-run seventh inning to win the D4 softball state championship, 10-6.

In the top of the seventh with one out, the Thunderbirds cut their deficit to one on a fielder’s choice and error. Jaelyn Sivertson then hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at six. With their bases loaded and one out remaining, Brooklyn Berrens cleared the bases with a grand slam to give Iola-Scandinavia a 10-6 lead.

The following frame, Maddie Much ended it all and completed the Thunderbirds miracle comeback, giving Iola-Scandinavia an improbable state title victory.

