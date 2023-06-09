News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Pride moves indoors due to threat of rainy weather

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Pride will be moving their festivities indoors Saturday due to the possibility of rain.

The event will now be held inside the old Shopko building at 1200 Main St in downtown Stevens Point. People are still encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Pride events kick off Friday night with a Pride Crawl in downtown Stevens Point. Pride Crawl is a classic bar crawl supporting Stevens Point Pride and local businesses. Register for Pride Crawl on Friday at the Pride tent on the Square.

Saturday’s event includes family activities, a senior spotlight, live music, theater performance, and drag shows.

Click here for more information about Stevens Point Pride.

JUST KIDDING about yesterday’s post. We will NOT be at Pfiffner Park! We were going to put up with the rain if it was...

Posted by Stevens Point Pride on Friday, June 9, 2023

