Peter Pan in the Gardens to return to Monk Botanical Gardens on June 17

Peter Pan in the Gardens
Peter Pan in the Gardens(Monk Botanical Gardens)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Get lost in the whimsical world of Neverland as Monk Botanical Gardens transforms into a magical world of pirates, fairies, and mermaids on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Meet Peter, Wendy, and the Lost Boys during this walking theatre experience inspired by the classic tale of Peter Pan and presented by River & Woods Theatre.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child ages 17 and under. Children two years and younger are free. Monk Botanical Gardens members receive $2 off each ticket. Members must enter their member promo code on their membership card at checkout for the discount. Purchase tickets here.

When purchasing tickets, you will select a time slot and be part of a small group of about 15 people upon arrival. Walks start every 20 minutes. Arrive ready to start at your chosen time slot and walk at a leisurely pace for about 45 minutes. Strollers and wagons are welcome.

After the theatre portion, end with a selection of fun games and crafts, all included with admission. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase from King Cone and Boriken Mart.

To learn more about the benefits of a Monk Gardens membership, visit monkgardens.org/support/membership/.

The rain date for this event is June 18. Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or call 715-261-6309.

