Man of Honor Society hosts 19th annual fundraiser to support veterans

By Jade Flury
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Man of Honor Society is helping veterans with the economic impact of price increases. The non-profit organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to support day-to-day living expenses for vets.

The Man of Honor Society is a 500-member organization dedicated to supporting veterans in central Wisconsin.

“We have a once-a-year fundraiser to raise money for our veterans in need,” said John Fust, vice president of the Man of Honor Society.

This is the 19th year the non-profit organization has helped veterans make ends meet.

“Gotten bigger every year. The first one was just a little small thing and now we’re up to a 3-day event,” said Fust.

They’re able to give veterans relief from inflation through the sales of raffle tickets, food, and donations during the event.

“Utility bills, rent, auto repair, anything that they need, if they are a little bit down we like to help them out that way,” said Fust.

Supporting the veterans wouldn’t be possible without purchases and donations from attendees.

The support from our community that comes down here and we get to pay that out at the end, throughout the year,” said Fust.

Some of the raffle prizes vary from gift baskets to jackpot winnings.

“Giving away a Jeep, a Harley, and a four-wheeler at the end of the weekend this week,” Fust added.

There will be an honor ride, ceremony, and fireworks on Saturday.

