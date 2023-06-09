News and First Alert Weather App
KISS tickets not on sale for Crandon, Raceway still finalizing concert details

KISS is expected to play in Crandon on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway.
KISS is expected to play in Crandon on September 1 at the Crandon International Raceway.(Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse/KISS)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking to purchase tickets for the advertised KISS concert in Crandon on September 1, you’ll have to be a little more patient.

In an email to NewsChannel 7, Crandon International Raceway office manager Tina Kulaf said they “are still working on finalizing the concerts and will have a press release out soon.” On the Raceway’s website, they have multiple days listed for concerts during the weekend of August 31-September 3.

When KISS announced their stop in Crandon on social media on June 1, they also listed Cincinnati and Cleveland, with presale June 5 and regular on sale June 9. But most of those venues are associated with Ticketmaster and Live Nation, whereas Crandon Raceway is not.

We will keep you all posted as soon as we learn something.

Pacelli Softball Goes to State!