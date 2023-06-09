KISS tickets not on sale for Crandon, Raceway still finalizing concert details

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For those looking to purchase tickets for the advertised KISS concert in Crandon on September 1, you’ll have to be a little more patient.

In an email to NewsChannel 7, Crandon International Raceway office manager Tina Kulaf said they “are still working on finalizing the concerts and will have a press release out soon.” On the Raceway’s website, they have multiple days listed for concerts during the weekend of August 31-September 3.

When KISS announced their stop in Crandon on social media on June 1, they also listed Cincinnati and Cleveland, with presale June 5 and regular on sale June 9. But most of those venues are associated with Ticketmaster and Live Nation, whereas Crandon Raceway is not.

We will keep you all posted as soon as we learn something.

JUST ANNOUNCED! We are excited to add 3 additional dates to our FINAL North American leg with concerts in Crandon, Cincinnati & Cleveland! A #KISSARMY Fan Club Presale begins June 5th at 10am local time. #EndOfTheRoadTour https://t.co/0wlyFwVU0k pic.twitter.com/WTmQxuUvf9 — KISS (@kiss) June 1, 2023

